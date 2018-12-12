Catholic World News

Putin honors Solzhenitsyn on 100th birthday

December 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Russian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute to Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn on December 11, the 100th anniversary of the Russian dissident’s birth. Putin unveiled a statue of the writer, which now stands on “Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn Street” in Moscow.

