Indonesian bishop who resigned in 2017 scandal given new diocese

December 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An Indonesian bishop, who resigned in 2017 after being accused of siphoning church funds to support a mistress, has been given a new diocesan assignment. Bishop Hubertus Leteng had promised to restore the funds—reportedly amounting to $100,000—that he had embezzled while Bishop of Ruteng. He will now head the Bandung diocese in Java.

