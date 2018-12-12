Catholic World News

Vatican prelate laments lack of Christian ‘social and collective rebellion’ against prostitution

December 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on Pontifical Academy of Sciences

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Marcelo Sánchez Sorondo, the 76-year-old Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, criticized St. Augustine for his “doctrine of the lesser evil, at a time when prostitution was in some way regulated by the State, and this doctrine unfortunately had a great influence on the West and the Church.” The prelate made his remarks as he discussed a two-day Vatican summit of African women judges on human trafficking and organized crime.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!