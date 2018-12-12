Catholic World News

In Indonesia, Vatican faces criticism for permitting bishop who resigned to resume pastoral work

December 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Hubertus Leteng, now 59, resigned from his position as bishop of Ruteng in 2017 following a Vatican investigation into allegations of financial and sexual misconduct.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!