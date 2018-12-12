Catholic World News
Report: police in Chinese city directed to arrest religious believers or be fired
December 12, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The report comes from Dalian, a city of 6.7 million in Liaoning province (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
