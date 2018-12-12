Catholic World News

Colleagues say new Congolese archbishop will defend human rights

December 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On November 25, Archbishop Fridolin Ambongo Besungu was installed as archbishop of Kinshasa, the nation’s capital and largest city, succeeding Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo Pasinya. Over 4.5 million people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have fled their homes in recent conflicts.

