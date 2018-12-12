Catholic World News

French bishops: lack of involvement in decision-making has fostered ‘yellow vest’ crisis

December 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on CEF (French)

CWN Editor's Note: As President Emmanuel Macron responded to “yellow vest” protests, the leaders of the Bishops’ Conference of France said that many citizens believe they have little say in political decisions and called for a strengthening of intermediary bodies where conversation can take place. The statement follows earlier statements by Normandy’s bishops and by the president of the bishops’ conference.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!