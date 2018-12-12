Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State: Address migration’s root causes so that people may remain in their own countries

December 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: After welcoming the adoption of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, Cardinal Pietro Parolin called upon the international community to address migration’s root causes so that people may “live in safety and dignity in their own countries.” In addition, he said that when migrants enter new countries, there should be “integration ... neither merely assimilation nor incorporation, but a two-way process rooted in the mutual recognition of the fundamental equality and dignity of all.”

