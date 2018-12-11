Catholic World News

Church of England to offer ceremony to welcome transgenders

December 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Church of England is recommending that clergy offer a blessing ceremony for transgender people, welcoming them into the religious community with their new names.

