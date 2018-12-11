Catholic World News

Los Angeles archdiocese will prosecute nuns for misappropriating funds

December 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: In an apparent change of policy, the Los Angeles archdiocese has announced that it will lodge a criminal complaint against two women religious who allegedly took $500,000 from a Catholic school to fuel their gambling habit.

