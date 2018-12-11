Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State pays tribute to St. John XXIII’s military service

December 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Offering Mass on December 7 at the Military Ordinariate of Italy’s major seminary, Cardinal Pietro Parolin praised the evangelizing mission of military chaplains and recalled Pope St. John XXIII’s work as a military chaplain during World War I. During his service, the future Pope came to see, as he wrote in a letter, that his work as military chaplain “offered me the occasion to approach souls far more” than previously.

