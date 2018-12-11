Catholic World News

Leading Italian cardinal: Italy should not be on collision course with EU

December 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, also called upon the EU to be “close to its people, promote sharing and social fraternity, and support those in difficulty ... I dream of a Europe as a family of families, as a place of solidarity and charity, as a peaceful community of peoples that can overcome selfishness and national resentment—in other words, a united, peaceful and solidarity-based Europe.”

