As Venezuelans continue to flee nation, Jesuits promote hospitality, assistance

December 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Since 2015, over a million Venezuelans have fled the political repression and disastrous economic policies of President Nicolás Maduro’s Socialist regime. Latin America’s Jesuits said that they “not only offer the refugees help and assistance; we intend to counter growing xenophobia in the receiving countries and promote a culture of hospitality.”

