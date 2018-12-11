Catholic World News

Pakistani archbishop declares ‘year of peace and hope’

December 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The people are destitute and losing hope,” said Archbishop Joseph Arshad. “As Christians in the Catholic diocese of Islamabad-Rawalpindi, we must be ambassadors of peace and hope, not only for the local Church but for the whole of society.”

