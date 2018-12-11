Catholic World News

Israeli authorities deny Christmas travel permits to most Christian applicants from Gaza

December 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on Middle East Concern

CWN Editor's Note: “In previous years, Christians living in Gaza (map) were privileged to be able to apply through the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Jerusalem to receive travel permits from Israel to visit family and friends in the West Bank (map) over the Christmas period,” according to the report. “This year, however, nearly all the Christmas permit applications have been refused by the Israeli authorities, with only Christians over the age of 55 being allowed to travel.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!