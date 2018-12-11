Catholic World News
Kenyan priest murdered while taking Mass collection funds to the bank
December 11, 2018
Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: The murder of the diocesan priest took place in Kiambu (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
