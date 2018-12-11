Catholic World News

On anniversary of landmark documents, Pope decries grave human rights violations

December 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On the anniversary of two landmark human rights documents commemorated at a Vatican conference, Pope Francis lamented grave human rights violations: “I think, among other things, of the unborn who are denied the right to come to the world; of those who do not have access to the indispensable means for a fitting life; of all those who are excluded from an adequate education, and who are unjustly deprived of work or constrained to work as slaves; of those who are detained in inhuman conditions, who suffer torture ... of the victims of forced disappearances and of their families.”

