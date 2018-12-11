Catholic World News

Vatican conference considers human rights in the contemporary world

December 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Integral Human Development and the Pontifical Gregorian University are sponsoring a two-day conference on “Human Rights in the Contemporary World: Achievements, Omissions, Negations.” The conference commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 25th anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action.

