‘Retaliate against the invader,’ Ukrainian Orthodox leader says following Russian attack on ships

November 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: After Russian forces fired upon and seized three Ukrainian naval ships, the head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kiev Patriarchate) called upon Ukrainians to “courageously oppose the enemy, protecting their native land, in defense of their statehood and freedom.” The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, which holds a primacy of honor in Eastern Orthodoxy, is taking steps to recognize this church as an autocephalous Orthodox church.

