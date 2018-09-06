Catholic World News

Legatus to put annual donation to Holy See in escrow

September 06, 2018

Legatus, an influential association of Catholic business owners, has announced that it will be withholding an annual contribution to the Holy See.

Thomas Monaghan, the founder and chairman of Legatus, told members that the group’s board has “decided to place the Holy See annual tithe in escrow, pending further determination.” He explained that “in light of recent revelations and questions, we believe it appropriate to respectfully request clarification regarding the specific use of these funds.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!