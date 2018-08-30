Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke: It is ‘licit’ to call for the resignation of Pope Francis

August 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s recent statement, Cardinal Raymond Burke told an Italian newspaper, “The request for resignation is in any case licit; anyone can make it in the face of whatever pastor that errs greatly in the fulfillment of his office, but the facts need to be verified.”

