Abuse victims reject settlement in New York diocesan bankruptcy

April 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A $200-million proposal by the Diocese of Rockville Center to settle sex-abuse claims has been rejected by abuse victims in an overwhelming vote.

More than 85% of the abuse plaintiffs voted against the diocesan proposal. A vote of 75% in favor was needed to approve the settlement.

The rejection of what the diocese called its “final” offer leaves the bankruptcy case unresolved. The Rockville Center filed for bankruptcy protection in 2020; legal fees in the case are now approaching $100 million.

