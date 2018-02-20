Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller rejects idea of ‘paradigm shift’ in Catholic doctrine

February 20, 2018

Cardinal Gerhard Müller rejects the notion of a “paradigm shift” in Church teaching, in an essay for First Things.

In an unusual public disagreement among prominent cardinals, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith takes issue with the use of a term (“paradigm shift”) that was used by the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, with reference to Amoris Laetitia. Cardinal Müller says that term “seems to be a relapse into a modernist and subjectivist way of interpreting the Catholic faith.”

In his First Things essay the German cardinal reflects on Cardinal Newman’s teaching regarding the development of Catholic doctrine. He explains that the organic development of Church teaching precludes a dramatic change. A “paradigm shift” in Church teaching suggests a break from fidelity to the sources of apostolic teaching, such as occurred with the Protestant Reformation, he writes. Thus he argues against those who interpret Amoris Laetitia to “advance positions contrary to the constant teaching of the Catholic Church, by effectively denying that adultery is always a grave objective sin…”

Cardinal Müller explains his insistence on the continuity of Church teaching:

When “pastoral change” becomes a term by which some express their agenda to sweep aside the Church’s teaching as if doctrine were an obstacle to pastoral care, then speaking up in opposition is a duty of conscience.