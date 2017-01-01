Action Alert!
Pledge month!   Support us all year round.   Use our donor form and answer YES to the question about becoming a sustaining member.

Featured Content

  Pope Francis: Hope through the Sacrament of Penance (Dr. Jeff Mirus)
  An Undelivered Christmas Homily (Fr. Jerry Pokorsky)
  Quick Hits: Scorsese’s Silence, leftists look to the Pope, ‘room at the inn’ in the Bronx (Phil Lawler)

Daily Content

Christmas: January 4th

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, religious

Born in New York, Elizabeth Seton married and became a mother of five children. After her husband's death, she converted to Catholicism and founded the American Sisters of Charity, a community of teaching sisters which began Catholic... More

Check this space throughout today for emerging news headlines and commentary.

 Today's readings
 Pope Francis reflects on Rachel’s tears CWN
 Papal plea for prison reform after dozens die in riots in Brazil CWN
 In India, Church to sponsor school for transgender students CWN
 Amnesty International decries Pakistan’s blasphemy law CWN
 Maronite patriarch deplores conversions for sake of divorce CWN
 Patriarch: commemorate Bolshevik revolution without celebrating it CWN
 Slovenian bishops lament chapel desecration CWN
 Colombian prelates encourage nonviolence, forgiveness CWN
 Venezuela: bishop’s office robbed CWN
 Vatican newspaper discusses theologian’s influence on Pope Francis CWN

Christmas: January 3rd

Optional Memorial of the Most Holy Name of Jesus

Today the Church celebrates the optional memorial of the Most Holy Name of Jesus. According to the 1962 Missal of St. John XXIII the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite this feast is celebrated on January 2. In the liturgical revisions... More

 Today's readings
 Vatican warns against fake papal quotes on Islam CWN
 28 Catholic pastoral workers killed in 2016 CWN
 Catholics comprise 31% of new US Congress CWN
 Iraqi prelate sees ‘grass-roots revolt’ by Muslims against terrorists CWN
 Pope’s policies seen weakening prosecution of sex-abuse cases CWN
 New system for publicizing Pope’s monthly prayer intentions CWN
 Norway: partial separation between state, Lutheran body CWN
 French presidential candidate Fillon rouses Catholics, challenges secularism CWN
 Dublin archbishop laments rising violence CWN
 Massachusetts bishop indicted for abuse dies at 83 CWN
 Moscow patriarch grateful for developments in Syria CWN
 Cardinal Marx calls for renewed focus on the common good CWN
 New CEO of Catholic Relief Services CWN
 Aleppo’s Christian leaders pray for peace CWN

Christmas: January 2nd

Memorials of St. Basil the Great and St. Gregory Nazianzen, bishops and doctors

Today the Church celebrates the memorial of St. Basil the Great and St. Gregory Nazianzen, bishops and doctors. This is the ninth day of the Christmas season. St. Basil was a brilliant student born of a Christian family in Caesarea,... More

 Today's readings
 Pope Francis: because of Mary, we are not orphans CWN
 Protect children, Pope urges world’s bishops CWN
 Pope reflects on Mary’s attentive cooperation with the Lord CWN
 Scholar: 90,000 Christians were killed for their faith in 2016 CWN
 Make Christ’s ‘logic’ of compassionate encounter your own, Pope preaches at Vespers CWN
 Arson attacks on Chilean churches continue CWN
 Top Knight of Malta reaffirms allegiance to Pope Francis CWN
 Pope condemns Istanbul attack, deplores ‘plague of terrorism’ CWN
 Iraqi city officials urge Christian refugees to return after Islamic State driven out CWN
 Controversial Archbishop Capucci, expelled from Israel, dies at 94 CWN
 McDonald’s opens near Vatican, despite prelates’ objections CWN

Christmas: January 1st

Octave of Christmas and Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God (Holy Day of Obligation USA)

Today the Church celebrates the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, our Lady's greatest title. This feast is the octave of Christmas. In the modern Roman Calendar only Christmas and Easter enjoy the privilege of an octave. According to the... More

Sunday: a day of rest.

 Today's readings

Christmas: December 31st

Optional Memorial of St. Sylvester I, pope

Today is the seventh day in the octave of Christmas. The Church celebrates the optional memorial of St. Sylvester I, pope and confessor. He ruled the Church during the reign of Constantine when the Arian heresy and the Donatist schism had... More

It's the weekend! Catch up on the news and commentary from the week, or check out this selection from our Resources library for your weekend reading.

 Today's readings
 Permanent Personal and Structural Conversion (Pope Francis)
 Unto Us a Child Is Born (Pope Francis)
 Let Us Allow Ourselves To Be Challenged by the Child in the Manger (Pope Francis)

Christmas: December 30th

Feast of the Holy Family

Scripture tells us practically nothing about the first years and the boyhood of the Child Jesus. All we know are the facts of the sojourn in Egypt, the return to Nazareth, and the incidents that occurred when the twelve-year-old boy... More

 Today's readings
 Pope Francis: Hope through the Sacrament of Penance (Dr. Jeff Mirus)
 Nearly 4 million saw Pope at Vatican events in 2016 CWN
 Vatican Radio ending independent operation CWN
 Dominican Republic: bishops lament presidential veto of pro-life bill CWN
 Bishop rips lack of attention to bloodshed in South Sudan CWN
 Cardinal Dolan to offer prayer at Trump inauguration CWN
 Syria’s President Assad pays Christmas visit to convent CWN
 Catholic group files suit to block rule that could force doctors to perform sex-reassignment surgery CWN
 Honduras: bishops discuss family, politics in message CWN
 Panamanian prelate calls for solidarity with migrants CWN
 Los Angeles archbishop celebrates Christmas Mass at prison CWN
 ‘Madonna of the Miracle’ to be displayed in St. Peter’s Basilica CWN
 Background: papal message for January 1, the World Day of Peace CWN

Christmas: December 29th

Fifth Day in the Octave of Christmas; Optional Memorial of St. Thomas Becket, bishop and martyr

Today is the fifth day in the octave of Christmas. The Church celebrates the optional memorial of St. Thomas Becket, bishop and martyr. He was born in London and after studying in Paris, he first became chancellor to the king and then in... More

 Today's readings
 Nigerian bishop describes new wave of Islamist terror; 16 churches destroyed since September CWN
 Negotiations continue to secure release of priest kidnapped in Yemen CWN
 Leading Jesuit biblical scholar dead at 96 CWN
 1st Christmas Mass in Mali city since 2012 CWN
 Bangladesh: terrorist attack on parish foiled CWN

Christmas: December 28th

Feast of the Holy Innocents, martyrs

During this octave of Christmas the Church celebrates the memory of the small children of the neighborhood of Bethlehem put to death by Herod. Sacrificed by a wicked monarch, these innocent lives bear witness to Christ who was persecuted... More

 Today's readings
 Pope Francis reflects on Abraham’s hope CWN
 No major changes at government-backed Chinese Catholic assembly CWN
 Salesians: video of kidnapped priest is authentic CWN
 Patriarchs lament persecution of Middle East’s Christians CWN
 Grenade explodes near Philippine church CWN
 Cleveland bishop resigns CWN
 Russian Orthodox Church sends Christmas message to Pope Francis, Protestant leaders CWN
 Belarus government underreports church attendance, prelate charges CWN
 Nepal restores Christmas as holiday CWN
 Vermont diocese to observe ‘year of creation’ CWN
 Polish cardinal named archpriest of Roman basilica CWN

Christmas: December 27th

Feast of St. John, apostle and evangelist

Today is the third day in the octave of Christmas. The Church celebrates the Feast of St. John, apostle and evangelist. Born in Bethsaida, he was called while mending his nets to follow Jesus. He became the beloved disciple of Jesus. He... More

 Today's readings
 Chinese official emphasizes importance of ‘independent and self-governing church’ CWN
 No public ‘correction’ of Pope, Cardinal Brandmüller says CWN
 Pope encourages Taizé youth to stand firm in Christian hope CWN
 Ohio bishop urges Governor Kasich to end capital punishment CWN
 Romanian president will not approve Muslim prime minister CWN
 Open the door to Christ and others, prelate preaches at Bethlehem CWN
 Cardinal Marx: Christmas inspires courage in midst of terrorism CWN
 Malta’s leading prelate prays for continued respect for the unborn CWN

Christmas: December 26th

Feast of St. Stephen, first martyr

Today is the second day in the octave of Christmas. The Church celebrates the Feast of St. Stephen, the first Christian martyr. Stoned outside Jerusalem, he died praying for his executioners. He was one of the seven deacons who helped the... More

 Today's readings
 Christianity’s role in Europe is service, not colonialism, Pope says CWN
 Knights of Malta say Vatican investigation is “unacceptable” CWN
 Pope appeals for prayers for persecuted Christians CWN
 Kidnapped priest pleads for help in video CWN
 1st Mass in Aleppo cathedral since 2012 CWN
 Chaldean patriarch, in Christmas message, thanks Iraqi, Kurdish armies CWN
 Church-mediated Congo talks at impasse; cardinal appeals for calm CWN
 Papal condolences following Russian plane crash CWN

Christmas: December 25th

Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord (Christmas)

Today the Church celebrates the Birth of Jesus Christ, the first day in the octave of Christmas. Throughout Advent the Church longed ardently for the coming of our Savior. Today she celebrates His birth with unrestrained joy. "The Word... More

Sunday: a day of rest.

 Today's readings
 Pope Francis: Christmas Message Urbi et Orbi (To the City and the World) CWN
Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Christmas Workshop
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.