Christmas: January 4th
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, religious
Born in New York, Elizabeth Seton married and became a mother of five children. After her husband's death, she converted to Catholicism and founded the American Sisters of Charity, a community of teaching sisters which began Catholic... More
Christmas: January 3rd
Optional Memorial of the Most Holy Name of Jesus
Today the Church celebrates the optional memorial of the Most Holy Name of Jesus. According to the 1962 Missal of St. John XXIII the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite this feast is celebrated on January 2. In the liturgical revisions... More
Christmas: January 2nd
Memorials of St. Basil the Great and St. Gregory Nazianzen, bishops and doctors
Today the Church celebrates the memorial of St. Basil the Great and St. Gregory Nazianzen, bishops and doctors. This is the ninth day of the Christmas season. St. Basil was a brilliant student born of a Christian family in Caesarea,... More
Christmas: January 1st
Octave of Christmas and Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God (Holy Day of Obligation USA)
Today the Church celebrates the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, our Lady's greatest title. This feast is the octave of Christmas. In the modern Roman Calendar only Christmas and Easter enjoy the privilege of an octave. According to the... More
Christmas: December 31st
Optional Memorial of St. Sylvester I, pope
Today is the seventh day in the octave of Christmas. The Church celebrates the optional memorial of St. Sylvester I, pope and confessor. He ruled the Church during the reign of Constantine when the Arian heresy and the Donatist schism had... More
Christmas: December 30th
Feast of the Holy Family
Scripture tells us practically nothing about the first years and the boyhood of the Child Jesus. All we know are the facts of the sojourn in Egypt, the return to Nazareth, and the incidents that occurred when the twelve-year-old boy... More
Christmas: December 29th
Fifth Day in the Octave of Christmas; Optional Memorial of St. Thomas Becket, bishop and martyr
Today is the fifth day in the octave of Christmas. The Church celebrates the optional memorial of St. Thomas Becket, bishop and martyr. He was born in London and after studying in Paris, he first became chancellor to the king and then in... More
Christmas: December 28th
Feast of the Holy Innocents, martyrs
During this octave of Christmas the Church celebrates the memory of the small children of the neighborhood of Bethlehem put to death by Herod. Sacrificed by a wicked monarch, these innocent lives bear witness to Christ who was persecuted... More
Christmas: December 27th
Feast of St. John, apostle and evangelist
Today is the third day in the octave of Christmas. The Church celebrates the Feast of St. John, apostle and evangelist. Born in Bethsaida, he was called while mending his nets to follow Jesus. He became the beloved disciple of Jesus. He... More
Christmas: December 26th
Feast of St. Stephen, first martyr
Today is the second day in the octave of Christmas. The Church celebrates the Feast of St. Stephen, the first Christian martyr. Stoned outside Jerusalem, he died praying for his executioners. He was one of the seven deacons who helped the... More
Christmas: December 25th
Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord (Christmas)
Today the Church celebrates the Birth of Jesus Christ, the first day in the octave of Christmas. Throughout Advent the Church longed ardently for the coming of our Savior. Today she celebrates His birth with unrestrained joy. "The Word... More
