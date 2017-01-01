Featured Content

Christmas: January 4th St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, religious Born in New York, Elizabeth Seton married and became a mother of five children. After her husband's death, she converted to Catholicism and founded the American Sisters of Charity, a community of teaching sisters which began Catholic...

Christmas: January 3rd Optional Memorial of the Most Holy Name of Jesus Today the Church celebrates the optional memorial of the Most Holy Name of Jesus. According to the 1962 Missal of St. John XXIII the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite this feast is celebrated on January 2. In the liturgical revisions...

Christmas: January 2nd Memorials of St. Basil the Great and St. Gregory Nazianzen, bishops and doctors Today the Church celebrates the memorial of St. Basil the Great and St. Gregory Nazianzen, bishops and doctors. This is the ninth day of the Christmas season. St. Basil was a brilliant student born of a Christian family in Caesarea,...

Christmas: January 1st Octave of Christmas and Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God (Holy Day of Obligation USA) Today the Church celebrates the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, our Lady's greatest title. This feast is the octave of Christmas. In the modern Roman Calendar only Christmas and Easter enjoy the privilege of an octave. According to the...

Christmas: December 31st Optional Memorial of St. Sylvester I, pope Today is the seventh day in the octave of Christmas. The Church celebrates the optional memorial of St. Sylvester I, pope and confessor. He ruled the Church during the reign of Constantine when the Arian heresy and the Donatist schism had...

Christmas: December 30th Feast of the Holy Family Scripture tells us practically nothing about the first years and the boyhood of the Child Jesus. All we know are the facts of the sojourn in Egypt, the return to Nazareth, and the incidents that occurred when the twelve-year-old boy...

Christmas: December 29th Fifth Day in the Octave of Christmas; Optional Memorial of St. Thomas Becket, bishop and martyr Today is the fifth day in the octave of Christmas. The Church celebrates the optional memorial of St. Thomas Becket, bishop and martyr. He was born in London and after studying in Paris, he first became chancellor to the king and then in...

Christmas: December 28th Feast of the Holy Innocents, martyrs During this octave of Christmas the Church celebrates the memory of the small children of the neighborhood of Bethlehem put to death by Herod. Sacrificed by a wicked monarch, these innocent lives bear witness to Christ who was persecuted...

Christmas: December 27th Feast of St. John, apostle and evangelist Today is the third day in the octave of Christmas. The Church celebrates the Feast of St. John, apostle and evangelist. Born in Bethsaida, he was called while mending his nets to follow Jesus. He became the beloved disciple of Jesus. He...

Christmas: December 26th Feast of St. Stephen, first martyr Today is the second day in the octave of Christmas. The Church celebrates the Feast of St. Stephen, the first Christian martyr. Stoned outside Jerusalem, he died praying for his executioners. He was one of the seven deacons who helped the...