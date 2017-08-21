Catholic World News

Don’t watch life from a balcony, Pope tells Communion and Liberation gathering

August 21, 2017

In a message signed by the Vatican Secretary of State, Pope Francis encouraged participants in Communion and Liberation’s annual summer gathering in Rimini, Italy, not to “watch reality from the balcony, nor to sit comfortably on the couch to watch the world pass by on TV.”

The Pope challenged participants to grasp the “truth, beauty, and goodness given us by our parents” so as to “live the epochal changes in which we are immersed as an opportunity and as an occasion to communicate convincingly with others the joy of the Gospel.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!