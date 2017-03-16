Catholic World News

Church of England issues documents on abuse

March 16, 2017

The Church of England has released a 57-page document on domestic abuse and a seven-page document on abuse in ecclesial settings.

The first document “encourages churches to become places of safety where domestic abuse is taken seriously, survivors are believed and respected, and alleged or known perpetrators challenged,” the Church of England said in a statement. The second document “sets out the Church’s commitment to making the church a safer place for all.”

