Church of England issues documents on abuse
March 16, 2017
The Church of England has released a 57-page document on domestic abuse and a seven-page document on abuse in ecclesial settings.
The first document “encourages churches to become places of safety where domestic abuse is taken seriously, survivors are believed and respected, and alleged or known perpetrators challenged,” the Church of England said in a statement. The second document “sets out the Church’s commitment to making the church a safer place for all.”
References:
- Churches urged to respond well to domestic abuse (Church of England)
- Responding Well to Domestic Abuse: Policy and Practice Guidance
- Promoting a Safer Church: The Church of England’s Safeguarding Policy for children, young people and adults
