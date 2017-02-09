Catholic World News

Europe must ‘rediscover soul,’ Cardinal Bagnasco says

February 09, 2017

Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco of Genoa has said that the European community must recover its spiritual and moral bearings or face social disaster.

Speaking to reporters on February 9, the cardinal—who is president of the Italian bishops’ conference—said that “either Europe rediscovers its soul—which is not that of the economy and finance but of moral values—or it will be increasingly difficult to walk.”

