Catholic World News

‘Bring the leaven of selflessness into the world,’ Pope says in final Madrid address

June 09, 2026

This morning, on the fourth day of his apostolic journey to Spain, Pope Leo XIV delivered his final address in Madrid and said that “Christians are called to bring the leaven of selflessness to the world.”

After celebrating a private Mass at the apostolic nunciature, Pope Leo traveled to the IFEMA Exhibition Centre, where he met with volunteers (video 1, video 2). Before addressing them, the Pontiff heard testimonies and music, including a rap performance.

“I heard that, from the very beginning, you responded enthusiastically to the call for volunteers, and your numbers exceeded the original request within just a few days,” Pope Leo said. “Each of you gave what you could, offering your heart, hands, ideas, talents and smiles. May God reward you as only he knows how!”

“I would like to share a simple reflection with you, which can be summarized as follows: Christians are called to bring the leaven of selflessness to the world,” the Pope continued. He added:

Dear brothers and sisters, Jesus Christ came to bring the leaven of the kingdom of heaven into the world. He mixed it with the dough of our ailing humanity to heal it from within, with the water and blood of his sacrifice and with the fire of the Holy Spirit. After his death and resurrection, he sent his disciples, with the power of the same Spirit, to be signs and instruments of his kingdom, the kingdom of love, of justice, of peace. This is accomplished through preaching, but even more so through a way of life that conforms to the Gospel in the way we think and behave. An essential feature of this way of life is the generosity you have shown these past few days here in Madrid. Thank you!

The Pope concluded, “Sisters and brothers, let us continue on this path, with humility and meekness, without any presumption, but firm in faith and generous in service! May the Virgin Mary grant you to be leaven of the kingdom always and everywhere.”

The Pontiff then gave a chalice to the archdiocese before being driven to Madrid–Barajas Airport (video) and departing for Barcelona.

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