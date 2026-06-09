Catholic World News

Bear joyful witness to the Gospel, with kindness, Pope encourages faithful of Madrid

June 09, 2026

Pope Leo XIV encouraged an estimated 80,000 faithful of the Archdiocese of Madrid to offer joyful witness to the Gospel, with kindness.

The Pontiff’s meeting with the archdiocesan community took place in Santiago Bernabéu Stadium last evening (video). The Pope’s address came toward the conclusion of a program that included music, an address by Cardinal José Cobo Cano of Madrid, and testimonies.

“This evening has become a great hymn of faith, and I am pleased to join my voice with yours in praising God and in strengthening the bonds of such a beautiful ecclesial family, which is learning the art of polyphony, namely of unity in diversity,” Pope Leo said. “Our hearts must sing—that is, we must interpret events and situations by celebrating their meaning with others. For the Church, this occurs in a unique way through the liturgy, the great memorial of the events that saved us.”

“You bear witness to the Gospel in the capital of a great European country, the seat of institutions and organizations where important decisions for the present and the future are made,” Pope Leo continued. “It is also a destination for millions of visitors and brothers and sisters who come in search of new opportunities. Your joy will become contagious if you transform it from a fleeting emotion into a stable way of being, into a deep sentiment that renews individuals, groups and the diocesan community.”

The Pope recommended that the faithful practice the “spiritual art of kindness” in evangelizing:

It is so important not to be scattered or shut off within a group or environment where we already feel safe, among people who always sing the same tune. In order to reach the heart of the city, we must cultivate an awareness that truth is symphonic and always surpasses us, and foster a desire to encounter the Risen One, who always goes before us. He precedes us and may already be present where we have not yet sought him. Indeed, seeking and following him is the condition for being able to point him out to others; otherwise, there is no evangelization, and today we can understand this better than in the past. In large cities, more so than in other places, we sometimes feel that we no longer have the maps to navigate safely. So we must relearn the spiritual art of kindness, without which proclaiming the Gospel risks becoming impersonal and ineffective repetition, leaving room for frustration and mistrust.

“Kindness, even if it comes from just a few, can overcome the fear of many,” the Pope concluded. “Be, for everyone, like an open Bible: may the word of God be found in your faces and in your lives. Love, indeed, is the language that makes everyone feel at home.”

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