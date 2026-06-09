Catholic World News

In Washington, National Eucharistic Pilgrimage includes national blessing, downtown procession

June 09, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The 2026 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, whose theme is “One Nation Under God,” arrived in Washington this past weekend. A national blessing took place near the Washington Monument.

The pilgrimage, which began in St. Augustine, Florida, on May 24, will continue to wind its way up the Eastern states to New England, and then back to the south, before concluding in Philadelphia on July 5.

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