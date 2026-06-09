Catholic World News

Thousands fill Portland streets for Corpus Christi procession

June 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on The Oregonian

CWN Editor's Note: Thousands of the faithful processed through the streets of Portland, Oregon, for a Corpus Christi procession on June 7.

The Oregonian published 68 photographs of the procession, which followed a Mass celebrated by Archbishop Alexander Sample.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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