Catholic World News

Pope meets with 6 clergy abuse victims in Madrid, pledges further efforts

June 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met with six victims of clerical sexual abuse at the apostolic nunciature in Madrid on June 8.

“During the conversation, which lasted almost an hour, each of those present, drawing on their own painful personal experiences, offered the Pope a number of suggestions on how to make the Church’s response to such tragic cases more effective,” the Holy See Press Office said in a statement.

The statement continued:

The Pope listened with affection and attention, assuring them of his closeness, and that of the entire Church community, and of his commitment to ensuring that the proposals received form the basis for further efforts, so that the Church may truly be a safe and spiritually healthy place, where wounds find comfort and healing.

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