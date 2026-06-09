Catholic World News

Civil war displaces 5 bishops in Myanmar

June 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Myanmar civil war has displaced of the nation’s 17 bishops from their cathedrals, one of the affected bishops said in an interview with the Fides News Agency.

“They are the bishops of the dioceses of Pekhon, Loikaw, Banmaw, Mindat, and Lashio,” said Bishop Felice Ba Htoo of Pekhon. “I had to leave the pastoral center in Pekhon and move to a parish in a village, dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary. We have had to close about seven of the 16 existing parishes.”

“Many of our parishes have been closed because they have been damaged, attacked, or because they have lost their faithful,” he explained. “We don’t know what the future holds. We live in the present, trusting in God.”

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