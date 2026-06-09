Catholic World News

Cost of abuse scandal in US soars 82% in single year to $483.5M

June 09, 2026

The costs of the clerical abuse scandal in the United States soared 82% in the July 2024—June 2025 reporting year, to $483,534,316, according to the U.S. bishops’ Secretariat of Child and Youth Protection.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops recently released the annual report mandated by the bishops’ Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, adopted in 2002. The report found that the total cost of the scandal to American dioceses—including settlements, other payments to victims, support for offenders, attorneys’ fees, and other costs—increased 61% between 2023-24 and 2024-25, from $242,799,401 to $389,961,007 (p. 31). The costs to religious communities soared 297% between 2023-24 and 2024-25, from $23,565,150 to $93,573,309 (p. 42).

The total costs rose 82% between 2023-24 and 2024-25, from $266,364,551 to $483,534,316 (p. 48). The true costs, however, are likely much higher: only 97% of U.S. dioceses (and eparchies) and 61% of men’s religious institutes responded to requests for data (p. xii).

During 2024-25, 1,070 allegations were lodged by 973 persons. By year’s end, 97 allegations were substantiated, and 49 were unsubstantiated (p. 15). 117 of the allegations were deemed credible (p. 24). Over half of the accused clerics were deceased (p. 17), and 74% of the accused had prior allegations (p. 29).

87% of the alleged victims of diocesan clergy were male, with abuse most likely to take place between the ages of 10 and 14 (p. 27). Most of the alleged abuse took place between 1965 and 1984 (p. 28).

83% of the alleged victims of religious-order clergy were male, with abuse most likely to take place between the ages of 15 and 17 (p. 38). Most of the alleged abuse took place between 1970 and 1989 (p. 39).

Of the 1,070 allegations, 24 involved current minors. Four allegations were substantiated, and seven were unsubstantiated. Seventeen of the 24 allegations involved girls (p. 16).

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