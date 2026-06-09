Catholic World News

L’Osservatore Romano director: In Spain, Pope is asking ‘decisive question’

June 09, 2026

The director of the Vatican newspaper wrote that in Spain, Pope Leo has repeatedly been asking a decisive question: what does it mean to be human?

In a front-page editorial in L’Osservatore Romano’s June 8 edition. Andrea Monda observed that the Pope posed the question in various ways at his prayer vigil with young people, his encounter with cultural figures, and his address to the Spanish Parliament.

In answering the question, the Pope has made clear that “the path, the model, is Jesus,” said Monda. “He laughed and wept alongside men and women, ate with them, sought to meet them where they were and as they were, and loved them. To the very end.”

Monda concluded:

In a world that accelerates and constantly seeks faster, more convenient, and “high-performance” paths, Jesus reminds us that being human means living with dignity, the dignity of children of God, without ever straying from one’s path. It means responding to the call with courage and trust, aware that love holds nothing back, carves out no easy routes for selfishness, and excludes no one and no moment of life; rather, it permeates every instant of existence, making it shine magnificently.

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