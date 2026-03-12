Catholic World News

Arson attacks target two Irish churches

March 12, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: An arsonist (or arsonists) set fire to two Catholic churches in County Westmeath, Ireland, on March 6.

Quick action prevented the fires at St. James’ Church in Kilbeggan and St. Michael’s Parish Church in Castletown Geoghegan from spreading throughout the buildings.

