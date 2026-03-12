Arson attacks target two Irish churches
March 12, 2026
CWN Editor's Note: An arsonist (or arsonists) set fire to two Catholic churches in County Westmeath, Ireland, on March 6.
Quick action prevented the fires at St. James’ Church in Kilbeggan and St. Michael’s Parish Church in Castletown Geoghegan from spreading throughout the buildings.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
