Liège bishop expresses ‘profound solidarity’ with Jewish community following synagogue blast

March 12, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The bishop of Liège, Belgium, expressed “profound solidarity” with the local Jewish community following a March 9 explosion near the synagogue there.

Bishop Jean-Pierre Delville said that “synagogues, churches, mosques and all spaces of prayer must always remain places of contemplation, peace and security for those who gather there.”

The conflict in the Middle East must “in no way disturb the fraternal relations that exist between citizens of all convictions in our country,” he added. “Jews, Christians and Muslims are heirs to the same spiritual tradition that calls us to peace, respect and love of neighbor.”

