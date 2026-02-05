Catholic World News

Brazilian bishop transferred to smaller diocese

February 05, 2026

Pope Leo XIV has transferred a Brazilian bishop to a smaller diocese.

On February 4, Pope Leo transferred Bishop Aldemiro Sena dos Santos of Guarabira, Brazil, to the Diocese of Teixeira de Freitas-Caravelas, a thousand miles away.

The Diocese of Guarabira has 441,000 Catholics, while the bishop’s new diocese has 353,000 Catholics, according to the Annuario Pontificio,

In transferring the 61-year-old prelate to a smaller diocese, Pope Leo has transferred him back to his home state. Bishop Sena dos Santos was a priest of the Diocese of Ilhéus, in the state of Bahia, in which the Diocese of Teixeira de Freitas-Caravelas is located; the Diocese of Guarabira is located in the state of Paraíba.

Bishop Sena dos Santos was ordained to the priesthood in 1992 and appointed bishop of Guarabira in 2017.

