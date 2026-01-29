Catholic World News

Pope appeals for end of anti-Semitism, vigilance against genocide

January 29, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his January 28 general audience, Pope Leo XIV issued the following appeal:

Yesterday was the International Remembrance Day for all victims of the Holocaust, which brought death to millions of Jews and to many other people. On this yearly occasion of painful remembrance, I ask the Almighty for the gift of a world without antisemitism and without prejudice, oppression, and persecution of any human creature.



I renew my appeal to the community of nations to remain ever vigilant. May the horror of genocide never again be inflicted upon any people and that a society founded on mutual respect and the common good may be built.

