Catholic World News

Cardinal Tagle encourages Hong Kong’s Catholics to be ‘courageous witnesses to the Lord’

January 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, encouraged Catholics in Hong Kong “to bring hope to society” and become “courageous witnesses of the Lord.”

“May the face of Jesus, always shine upon Hong Kong, and may Hong Kong rejoice in the face of Jesus,” he said.

Cardinal Tagle made his remarks at a January 18 concert marking the 80th anniversary of the Diocese of Hong Kong.

Others in attendance included Cardinal Stephen Chow Sau-yan, SJ, of Hong Kong; current and former governors of Hong Kong; the cardinal archbishop of Tokyo; bishops from Macau and Taipei; Bishop Franz-Josef Overbeck of Essen, Germany; and Bishop Oscar Cantú of San Jose, California.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!