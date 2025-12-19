Catholic World News

Pontiff appoints new archbishop of Westminster

December 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV today named Bishop Richard Moth of Arundel and Brighton as the new archbishop of Westminster, England.

The 67-year-old prelate was ordained to the priesthood in 1982 and ordained a bishop in 2009, serving as military ordinary from 2009-16 until his transfer to Arundel and Brighton.

Bishop Moth succeeds Cardinal Vincent Nichols, 80, who has led the Archdiocese of Westminster since 2009.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!