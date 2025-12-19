Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for safe return of refugees to home countries

December 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN meeting on refugees, a Vatican diplomat said on December 17 that “the safe and dignified return of refugees to their home countries must be guaranteed. Indeed, it is vital to highlight that those who wish to return home should be able to do so safely.”

Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, said that “too many lives are still being shattered by violence, conflict, and persecution. Therefore, while enhancing protection efforts remains essential, finding ways to address the root causes of forced displacement has become an even greater priority.”

