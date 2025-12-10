Catholic World News

Papal audience message: Only Jesus overcomes death

December 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV spoke about the importance of facing death squarely during his weekly public audience on December 10.

“The desire for life and eternity that we all feel for ourselves and for the people we love makes us see death as a sentence, as a contradiction,” the Pope said. But only Christian faith “is capable of illuminating the mystery of death.” Through Christ’s Resurrection, the faithful recognize that “death is not the end, but the passage toward full light, toward a happy eternity.”

Pope Leo cautioned against the rising influence of transhumanism, with its promise of “the prolongation of earthy life through technology.” Among other things, the Pope questioned: “could science itself guarantee us that a life without death is also a happy life?”

