USCCB publishes asylum update

December 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a two-page document entitled “Asylum Update,” the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Department of Migration and Refugee Services addressed four questions about the federal pause in applications for asylum.

The questions include “What is the status of asylum adjudications by USCIS [ US Citizenship and Immigration Services]?” and “Does this pause on the adjudication of asylum claims apply to noncitizens in immigration court proceedings?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

