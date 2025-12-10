Catholic World News

Bishops of Haiti issue Christmas message, call for hope and change

December 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that “the light of Christ shines in our darkness,” the bishops of strife-torn Haiti called for hope and change in their Christmas message, released on December 8.

The bishops called upon leaders to “rise above partisan interests” and ensure security for scheduled elections in February.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!