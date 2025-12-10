Action Alert!
Bishops of Haiti issue Christmas message, call for hope and change

December 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that “the light of Christ shines in our darkness,” the bishops of strife-torn Haiti called for hope and change in their Christmas message, released on December 8.

The bishops called upon leaders to “rise above partisan interests” and ensure security for scheduled elections in February.

