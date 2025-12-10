Catholic World News

Pope encourages Rorate Masses

December 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his recent jubilee audience, Pope Leo XIV encouraged the practice of the Rorate Mass, the pre-dawn Advent Mass.

“Frequent participation in the Holy Masses of Rorate may help, especially children and young people, to develop the virtue of hope in anticipation of Holy Christmas,” Pope Leo told Polish-speaking pilgrims.

The Holy See Press Office did not include these words of the Pope in its English translation of his remarks.

