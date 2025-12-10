Catholic World News

Papal message marks centenary of Taiwanese university

December 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of Fu Jen Catholic University in Taiwan, Pope Leo XIV said that the university has the “distinction of being the only institution of higher learning established by the Holy See in the Mandarin-speaking world.”

The Pontiff expressed hope that the “seeds of faith, knowledge, and service that were planted a century ago will continue to bear fruit for future generations.”

