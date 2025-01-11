Catholic World News

Pope, at jubilee audience, pays tribute to Blessed Alberto Marvelli

December 10, 2025

In the tenth special jubilee audience of 2025, Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to Blessed Alberto Marvelli (1918-1946).

The theme of the series of jubilee audiences is hope. In “Sperare è partecipare—Alberto Marvelli“ [To hope is to participate—Alberto Marvelli, video], Pope Leo said that “the God who became incarnate comes to meet us in everyday situations. In the problems and the beauty of the world, Jesus awaits us and involves us; he asks us to work with him. This is why to hope is to participate!”

During World War II, Blessed Marvelli “devoted all his energies to helping the wounded, the sick and the displaced,” the Pope told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Many admired him for his selfless dedication and, after the war, he was elected” to local office.

Pope Leo continued:

Alberto shows us that to hope is to participate, that to serve the Kingdom of God brings joy even in the midst of great risks. The world becomes better if we lose a little of our security and tranquility in order to choose the good. This is participation. Let us ask ourselves: am I participating in any good initiatives that engage my talents? Do I have the horizon and breadth of the Kingdom of God when I perform some service? Or do I do it grumbling, complaining that everything is going wrong? A smile on our lips is a sign of grace within us.

Audiences in series:

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!