Italian bishops publish 34-page document on peace
December 09, 2025
CWN Editor's Note: The Italian Episcopal Conference has published “Educare a una pace disarmata e disarmante” [Educating for a disarmed and disarming peace], a 34-page pastoral note on peace.
The conference’s president, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, said that the document
invites us to rediscover the centrality of Christ “our peace” in every proclamation and commitment to promote reconciliation and harmony, and is part of the Social Doctrine of the Church, with a careful analysis of the current situation marked by numerous conflicts; by the “useless slaughter” of people, mostly civilians and children; by a mentality that pursues the strategy of arms deterrence, which can change the economy and culture of our countries; from widespread violence that risks becoming a culture that fascinates especially the youngest.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
