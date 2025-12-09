Action Alert!
With only 10 days left in our Fall Campaign, we’ve raised just 42% of the $125,000 we need by Dec 19. Please help!
Catholic World News

The Church ‘consistently affirms the vocation of scientific inquiry,’ Pontiff tells cardiologists

December 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received cardiologists associated with the Paris Course on Revascularization and told them that “the Church consistently affirms the vocation of scientific inquiry, which opens the human person to truth and to a deeper service of the common good.”

“You embody this spirit whenever you seek to heal the heart, both physically and metaphorically, bringing relief to those who suffer and bringing hope to their families,” Pope Leo continued. “Indeed, the ‘service of life’ is foundational to every authentic medical act, for it reflects the tenderness with which Christ himself drew near to the sick and the vulnerable.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue9 December
Advent

Tuesday of the Second Week of Advent; Opt Mem of St. Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin (USA)

Image for Tuesday of the Second Week of Advent; Opt Mem of St. Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin (USA)

Today the Church in the United States celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin (1474-1548), an Indian convert, to whom the Virgin Mary appeared as he was going to Mass in Tlatlelolco, Mexico. Our Lady asked him to tell the Bishop that she desired a shrine to be built on the spot to…

Learn more about this day.

December Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: