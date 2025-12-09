Catholic World News

The Church ‘consistently affirms the vocation of scientific inquiry,’ Pontiff tells cardiologists

December 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received cardiologists associated with the Paris Course on Revascularization and told them that “the Church consistently affirms the vocation of scientific inquiry, which opens the human person to truth and to a deeper service of the common good.”

“You embody this spirit whenever you seek to heal the heart, both physically and metaphorically, bringing relief to those who suffer and bringing hope to their families,” Pope Leo continued. “Indeed, the ‘service of life’ is foundational to every authentic medical act, for it reflects the tenderness with which Christ himself drew near to the sick and the vulnerable.”

